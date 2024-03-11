PHOTOS: Lions TE Sam LaPorta announces engagement to girlfriend Callie Dellinger

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta might not have ended the NFL season in the way that he had hoped, however, the offseason has already been great for him. He and his longtime girlfriend, Callie Dellinger, announced over the weekend that they are engaged.

In a joint post to Instagram, the couple shared a few engagement photos and a verse from the bible. The caption also included the date of their engagement, which was February 23, 2024.

“What God has joined together let no one separate.” -Matthew 19:6 2/23/24 🤍"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The photos show the couple standing on a beach during sunset. Dellinger's engagement diamond engagement ring can be seen sparkling in the glow of the setting sun.

Sam LaPorta recently proposed to his girlfriend Callie.

Dellinger showed her support for the rookie tight end throughout the 2023 NFL season. She attended Detroit Lions games and shared her photos on Instagram during the season.

Who is Sam LaPorta's fiancee Callie Dellinger?

Callie Dellinger was born and raised in Naperville, Illinois, and was a competitive rower throughout high school.

She began attending the University of Iowa in 2019 and was a member of the university's rowing team. A few months into her college career, she met Sam LaPorta, who would become the star tight end for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team.

Dellinger graduated from the University of Iowa in May 2023 with a bachelor's degree in Entrepreneurial Management. Since her graduation, she has worked at Cycle Bar as a spin instructor.

In their four-year relationship, Callie has shared photos of herself cheering on the tight end at Iowa and now for the Detroit Lions.

For his part, LaPorta took the NFL world by surprise with his impressive rookie season. He played all 17 games, starting 14 with 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. In three postseason games, he had 21 receptions for 176 yards and one touchdown.