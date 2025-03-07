  • home icon
  • Photos: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany flexes her elite Adidas sneaker collection

By Shanu Singh
Modified Mar 07, 2025 16:26 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs v Carolina Panthers (image credit: getty)

Being married to Patrick Mahomes, who has a net worth of $90 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), his wife Brittany does not shy away from showing off her luxurious lifestyle to her fans. Recently, she shared a sneak peek into her elite collection of Adidas sneakers via her Instagram.

On Friday, Brittany Mahomes posted a clip featuring her Adidas collection. She had different shades of Sambas and Handball Spezials in her shoe rack.

Patrick Mahomes&#039; wife Brittany flexes her elite Adidas sneaker collection (image credit: instagram/brittanylynne)
Brittany showed her Gazelles in the shade of better scarlet. Moreover, she had Handball Spezial sneakers in shades of alumina, shadow red, navy, light blue, core black, brown, cloud white and dash grey.

Brittany also owns Handball Spezial adidas x Sporty & Rich Originals shoes in night indigo, cloud white and gum shades. Her Adidas collection includes a cloud white Samba XLG Shoe and sandy pink color Gazelle Indoor.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany pens down emotional note for daughter Sterling

Before giving fans a sneak peek of her elite Adidas collection, Brittany Mahomes celebrated her daughter Sterling's 4th birthday in February. She shared an Instagram post featuring adorable moments of her daughter with a wholesome message.

"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama! You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them, your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more keep being you baby girl!!!" Brittany captioned on Feb. 21.
After losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Mahomes has started to prepare for his comeback season. The Chiefs' quarterback recently gave fans a glimpse into his offseason workout as he heads into the 2025 NFL campaign with extra motivation.

