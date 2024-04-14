(PHOTOS): Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens throw out first pitch at White Sox game after safety's $4,750,000 deal with Bears

Jonathan Owens continues to embrace his new home in Chicago. Exactly one month after he signed a two-year, $4.75-million deal with the Chicago Bears, the safety, alongside his championship-winning gymnast wife Simone Biles further immersed themselves in the Windy City by throwing the first pitch at the White Sox's game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, although the hosts suffered a 0-5 shutout.

Upon signing his new contract, Owens had said:

"Regardless of my role or whatever it's going to be, I'm going to maximize it. I'm coming here to compete. Obviously, no one wants to come in and say, 'I'm coming in to play as a backup.' I know what I can do on special teams, on defense. I feel like that's what makes me a very valuable asset to a team... I'm excited for the challenge."

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles also attended Houston Rockets game against Miami Heat

It is often said that Jonathan Owens' career took off when joined the Green Bay Packers last year and became a key contributor in their surprising playoffs run to the Divisional Round.

But a case can be made that it would not have happened without the time he spent with the Houston Texans in 2022. There, after spending four seasons mainly in practice squads, Owens finally became a full-time starter for the first time in his career.

He had a career-high 125 tackles (84 solo), four pass deflections, and a sack - one of the Texans' few bright spots as they posted the AFC's worst record at 3-13-1.

Last week, Owens paid tribute to his former home when he and Simone Biles attended the Rockets' game against the Miami Heat at the Toyota Center last week (the Heat won 119-104).

Biles donned a pair of red boots to complement her black jacket and shorts with a white top, in contrast to her husband's more ordinary-looking brown t-shirt and jeans:

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles attend the Houston Rockets-Miami Heat game at Toyota Center