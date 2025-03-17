PHOTOS: Tom Brady enjoys boys' night out with son Benjamin, Jack and friends

Tom Brady will be entering his second season as Fox's analyst and first full season as partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. But before he embarks on these post-playing ventures, he has found time to bond with his sons Jack and Benjamin.

On Sunday, the former quarterback, on Instagram stories, shared the image of themselves and some friends dining at Le Rond, a burger joint in Miami Beach, Florida:

"Approved and Happy (three heart emojis)"

The Bradys and their friends eating at Le Rond

Below are some products they enjoyed at the restaurant:

A double-patty cheeseburger at Le Rond

Sweet potato fries at Le Rond

A milkshake at Le Rond

Le Rond is open from Tuesday to Sunday at the following operating hours:

Tuesday-Thursday: 5-10 pm

Friday and Saturday: 11 am-11 pm

Sunday: 11 am-10 pm

It's closed on Mondays.

Tom Brady reveals chronic hand injury from his playing career

Throughout his playing career, Tom Brady was known to be a savant - someone who always ensured that his passes went where he wanted them to. But that didn't mean that he didn't get hit very much, and he has the evidence.

During a cooking challenge, fast-rising record-breaking chef Nick DiGiovanni commented (6:16):

"You have the chef hands. That means you can touch really, really hot stuff, and you don't flinch. You don't have any issue with it, and this is impressive."

That was when the former quarterback revealed:

"These hands bot pretty beat up over a long time. See that finger? I can't even bend it anymore, even if you try to straighten it. Torn ligament (index finger), torn ligament (middle finger), broken (ring finger), ripped open (palm), broken (ring finger again)."

Interestingly, only once Tom Brady suffered a season-ending injury in his entire career: 2008, when he tore his ACL on a low hit by Bernard Pollard in the season-opener. His New England Patriots, then coming off a near-unbeaten 2007 campaign, went on to miss the playoffs despite an 11-5 record.

That injury also led to new league rules restricting where and how defenders could try to tackle quarterbacks.

