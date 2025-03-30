NFL fans in awe of Jason Kelce's adorable father-daughter moment with baby Wyatt

On Saturday, the Kelce brothers' Instagram handle dropped a post featuring Jason Kelce in full-on girl dad mode. The former Philadelphia Eagles center was vibing with his daughter Wyatt to “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd — nodding, grooving, and proving once again that retirement looks real good on him. But as much as Jason brought the energy, Wyatt was the true star.

NFL fans wasted no time hyping up the father-daughter duo.

“The little raised brow in that second pic has me in a cuteness chokehold,” one fan gushed.

“She was copying her daddy. So cute and fun?” another pointed out.

“This is so sweet and adorable,” a third quipped.

It wasn’t just about the moves; Kelce’s manly man rep got a nod too.

“Wow! Now that’s a MANLY man,” the fan commented.

Meanwhile, another comment proved Wyatt’s got skills, saying:

“She’s got the rhythm!”

Jason Kelce's wife shuts down critics of some pregnancy procedures

Jason and Kylie McDevitt announced in November 2024 that they’re expecting their fourth daughter. Their youngest, Bennett, arrived in February 2023, just days after Jason’s Super Bowl appearance. Wyatt was born on October 2, 2019, and she’s been a diehard Eagles fan since birth.

As Kylie Kelce prepares to welcome her fourth daughter with Jason, she shut down critics of epidurals and C-sections with zero hesitation. On Thursday's episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, she said:

“You don’t need to have an opinion on it. You don’t need to be worried about it. I just want a fat needle in my back that keeps the line in. It’s such a short list because you cannot make a plan and assume that little muffin is going to stick to it.”

Kylie, already a mom to Wyatt (5), Elliotte (3), and Bennett (2), isn’t here for those who dismiss epidurals as a lesser birth experience.

“People who dismiss birth with an epidural as ‘not a true birth experience’ I can promise you from the bottom of my heart I felt every part of labor,” she continued. “Thank you. I knew what was happening. I could feel everything. Was it painful? No. That’s the point of the fat needle in my back.”

With baby No. 4 on the way, Kylie is making sure all moms feel empowered.

