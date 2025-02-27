PIC: Zach Wilson's fiancee Nicolette Dellanno provides sneak peak into building their 'dream home'

Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno shared a post about her dream home on her social media handle. The social media influencer, with an immense fan following, is well known for her active presence on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Dellanno shared a story of land by the side of the hills. There was construction being held at the venue. It was a beautiful location with white snowy hills all around.

Sharing the snap, Dellanno wrote in the caption:

"Dream home is otw."

Still from Zach Wilson's fiancee Nicolette Dellano's Instagram story/@nicolettedellanno

Wilson and Dellanno have been engaged for almost a year now. The NFL star proposed to the fashion designer while on vacation in Italy last year.

Dellanno shared pictures on her Instagram account on July 1, 2024, flaunting a big diamond ring. She posed with the NFL star in a white dress.

Along with the adorable pictures, Dellanno penned down a message for Wilson. She wrote:

"Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Everyday I admire your strength and i’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together🤍i love you."

Nicolette Dellanno enjoys vacation in Cabo San Lucas with Zach Wilson

During the NFL offseason, Zach Wilson accompanied his fiancée Nicolette Dellanno on a vacation in Cabo San Lucas. The couple had a great time and were also joined by their friends on the vacation.

Dellanno posted several pictures of her vacation trip on January 26. She shared some snaps with her friends along with solo snaps and also a few pictures with Wilson.

In one of the snaps, Wilson posed by Dellanno at the poolside in a casual white t-shirt and black short pants, while his fiancée stunned in a glamorous golden dress. Both wore matching black sunglasses while posing with a bright smile.

She had also posted some group snaps and a romantic picture of sharing a kiss on a cruise ship by the seaside with the NFL star. In one of the snaps, Dellanno even flaunted her engagement ring. Sharing the post, she wrote:

"Cabo with the coolest people."

While Zach Wilson had some relaxing time during the offseason, tension surrounds him as his future with the Broncos is still uncertain. He could likely part ways with the team.

