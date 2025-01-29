PICS: AJ Brown's girlfriend Kelsey Riley captures romantic moments with Eagles star 

AJ Brown's girlfriend, Kelsey Riley is head over heels in love with the Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver. Taking to Instagram, Kelsey posted mushy photos with AJ, where the chemistry between the lovebirds was quite evident.

Alongside, she captioned it with three gray heart emojis.

Kelsey Riley's Instagram post comes after the Eagles won against the Commanders to clinch the NFC Championship title.

On Sunday, Kelsey also posted pictures straight from the Lincoln Field after AJ Brown's team punched the ticket to the Super Bowl. In the snaps, the couple's son, Arthur was seen basking in his father's win. At one point, AJ himself cradled the toddler in his arms with their daughter standing beside him.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @_kelseyriley_)

AJ Brown's girlfriend is a former model and social media influencer. AJ and Kelsey share two children, a son, Arthur, who was born in September 2022, and a daughter, Jersee, who was born in May 2020.

This will be the NFL WR's second Super Bowl appearance, the last one in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles, when they played against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, the Eagles lost that game 35-38.

Prior to that, he spent his first three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

AJ Brown's girlfriend posted snippets from the Eagles vs. Rams playoff game during snowfall

As the Los Angeles Rams played against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 19, 2025, in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, Kelsey Nicole posted Instagram Stories of her gameday experience.

She shared a sneak peek of the snowy field, which was captured from a suite.

"My nerves so bad," read the caption of Kelsey's post.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @_kelseyriley_)

In another Instagram Story, AJ Brown's girlfriend posted pictures of the loud Eagles fan in the stands and wrote, "Go Birds."

Meanwhile, a different IG Story showed her in the Eagles' signature color while it was snowing.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @_kelseyriley_)

The Eagles went on to win the game 28-22 and moved to play against the Washington Commanders, whom they handily dismantled for a Super Bowl appearance.

As the Eagles have made it to Super Bowl LIX, next up, will be a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9.

