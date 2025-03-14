PICS: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle shows off stylish blue-leather outfit for Paris Fashion Week

While Braxton Berrios' prepares for his comeback with the Houston Texans after tearing his ACL last year, his girlfriend Alix Earle marked her attendance at Paris Fashion Week this week. The SI model recently shared a detailed glimpse into her outfit on social media.

Ad

On Thursday, Alix Earle shared an Instagram post featuring pictures from her attendance at the event wearing clothes from Miu Miu'. Earle wore a blue-leather dress to the event. Earle paired her blue dress with off-white shaded heels and a white handbag from Miu Miu.

"the girls that get it, get it" Earle captioned her IG post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Alix Earle's Instagram post came less than a week after she congratulated her boyfriend Braxton Berrios for his $2 million signing with the Houston Texans. Following the signing, Earle shared an Instagram reel featuring a clip, in which Berrios was seen facetiming Earle.

Earle shared her reaction to the wide receiver's signing in the clip's caption and wrote:

"Braxton got the call today he will be playing for the Houston Texans this year!! So incredibly proud and CANT WAIT to see what this next year brings."

Ad

Alix Earle revealed being in 'no rush' to get married to Braxton Berrios

After making headlines for her viral reaction to Braxton Berrios' signing with the Houston Texans, Alix Earle spoke about her wedding plans soon after. Earle claimed feeling "no rush" about getting married to the wide receiver.

The influencer's statement came during the latest episode of "Hot Mess" podcast on Thursday (35:37):

Ad

"Braxton and I obviously have these conversations and I wouldn't like to be with anyone this seriously at this age. I feel like that's how we kind of see things is like ‘oh I'll spend the rest of my life with you’. There's no rush to get to that point right now. We both have so much going on in our careers."

Ad

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle are at a growing stage of their career, therefore, it makes sense for the SI model to not give much thought to marriage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.