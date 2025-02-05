PICS: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo recaps ex-MLB player Deven Marrero's glamorous wedding

Amid the NFL off-season, the San Francisco 49ers star, Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo attended former MLB infielder, Deven Marrero and Hayley Sullivan's wedding at San Francisco’s City Hall.

Taking to Instagram, Olivia shared special moments from the day and posted pictures of the event. One picture shows Christian and Olivia standing together at the base of a grand staircase with the beautiful City Hall entrance in the background. The Beaux-Arts architecture and ornate dome offered a lovely backdrop.

For Marrero and Sullivan's big day, Christian wore a black tuxedo with a bow tie. Meanwhile, Olivia flaunted a strapless red gown. Another picture shows Olivia hugging Hayley, with Deven, Christian, Olivia and Hayley all smiling together.

There’s also a playful photo of Olivia and Christian trying to kiss near the dinner tables. A fourth picture featured Deven and Hayley hugging on the City Hall staircase.

"Celebrating love, congratulations to the Marrero’s," Olivia wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Olivia Culpo is Hayley Sullivan's friend. Hayley is a fashion influencer. Besides, she is also the CEO of a personal styling company, The Styled By Collective.

PICS: Deven Marrero and Hayley Sullivan were invited to Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's wedding

Last year, in June, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey tied the knot in a 150-year-old chapel in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Among the guests invited, Deven Marrero and Hayley Sullivan were there.

Hayley took to Instagram to post the sneak peeks from the venue, where she and Deven twinned in black.

"There is nothing better than watching the people you love build beautiful lives & find once-in-a-lifetime love. Congratulations Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey, we love you both so much," she added in the caption.

Christian and Olivia started dating in 2019. They decided to get married, a year after getting engaged.

Notably, the couple tied the knot four months after the 49ers won the NFC Championship title. That said, the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers star proposed to Olivia on April 2, 2023, while they were on a vacation in Utah.

