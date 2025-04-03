Pics: Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Janes Ramos revisits 'good life' memories with Cowboys QB and daughter

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, stole the limelight with an Instagram post on Wednesday. She is already known for her active presence on social media, and in her recent post, she offered a glimpse of her life lately.

Ramos shared the post with her 122K Instagram followers, featuring several pictures with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and their daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott.

Ramos included a three-word caption to sum up the adorable moments, writing:

"The good life ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥"

In the post, Sarah Jane Ramos shared an adorable picture of the couple posing with their daughter in front of a rose background with "The Prescotts" written on it. In the picture, little Margaret looks adorable in a pink dress, while her mother donned a body-fit outfit and her father wore a black shirt paired with brown pants.

The carousel also had several other pictures of the NFL star and their daughter. In one of the snaps, Ramos was seen flaunting her budding baby bump in a red outfit from her gym session. The couple is currently pregnant with their second baby.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos celebrate the first birthday of their daughter

Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott started dating in 2023 and have been together for two years now. The couple was first linked after Ramos posted an Instagram story of her hugging the quarterback in September 2023.

In February 2024, they were blessed with their first child, and earlier this year, the couple celebrated their daughter's first birthday. On Feb. 23, Ramos and Dak Prescott shared a reel on their Instagram accounts, summing up the beautiful moments of their daughter to celebrate her first birth anniversary.

In the post, Ramos penned down a caption for her daughter, writing:

"Will never be able to put into words how special our girl is and the joy she has brought us. Happy 1st Birthday to the light of our lives! 🥳 We love you so much MJ Rose"

The couple linked up in 2023, and last year in October, Dak Prescott went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend on a golf course. He even shared a post on his Instagram account, announcing his engagement to Ramos along with a caption that read:

"Mine Forever!!!! The Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Mother, and Now Fiancé I could Ask or Pray for! Thank you God for this Blessing and Family! I Love you @sarahjane 4EVER!"

In December 2024, they announced their second pregnancy. The pair is expecting another baby girl.

