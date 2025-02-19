PICS: DeVonta Smith’s fiancée Mya Danielle enjoys a special birthday night out with Eagles WR

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith won his first Super Bowl title on Feb. 9. The wide receiver is now celebrating his fiancee, Mya Danielle's birthday. In a post on Instagram, Mya shared a carousel of photos from their night out on Tuesday.

Both chose a comfortable outfit with hooded sweatshirts and jeans.

In other photos included in the post, a large bouquet of red roses can be seen as well as a red Chanel clutch bag with her diamond engagement ring making a cameo in the photo.

Mya Danielle's birthday celebration. (Photos via Instagram)

DeVonta Smith and Mya Danielle took a sweet selfie photo together to document the occasion. Of course, no birthday celebration is complete without a delicious chocolate birthday cake that was brought to the table.

Mya Danielle shared glimpses of her birthday celebration. (Photos via Instagram)

Mya Danielle shared glimpse of DeVonta Smith's Super Bowl LIX win

Devonta Smith and Mya Danielle have had a lot to celebrate over the last few months. The couple, who have a one-year-old daughter named Kyse, announced in the fall that they are expecting another child in 2025.

On New Year's Eve, the couple then celebrated their engagement as Smith proposed to his longtime girlfriend just before the clock struck midnight. Then there was the Philadelphia Eagles' success that led to the wide receiver winning his first Super Bowl last week.

In a post on Instagram, Mya Danielle shared photos from the big win and photos of their family of three on the field at the Caesars Superdome.

"God we thank you," she wrote on Instagram.

In the photos, Mya Danielle and their young daughter wore matching black sweatshirts with the Eagles logo on the front. Their daughter had black and green bows in her hair, a nod to the team colors.

In another sweet photo, Smith held his young daughter as she played with the confetti that rained down onto the field after the Eagles secured the (40-22) win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith was drafted by the Eagles 10th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, just months after he was crowned the Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama.

