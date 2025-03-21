PICS: George Kittle styles polar bear-style jacket to party with wife Claire in Switzerland

George Kittle is enjoying a vacation in Europe with his wife, Claire. Ahead of the upcoming NFL season, the Kittle couple made the best use of the opportunity to enjoy a great vacation during the offseason.

For the last few days, Claire has been keeping her fans updated about their trip by posting numerous pictures on her social media handle.

On Friday, Claire Kittle shared a beautiful snap, posing with her husband, from their vacation in Switzerland. The 49ers tight end player stunned in a stylish polar bear-themed jacket.

He wore a white jacket with fur, and it had the face of a polar bear on its hat with sharp canines popping out. He stole the limelight with his unique animal-print outfit. Sharing the picture, Claire Kittle also shared the link to the outfit in her Instagram story.

Still from George Kittle's wife Claire's Instagram story/@clairekittle

Claire Kittle boasts around 393K followers on Instagram alone.

George Kittle's wife stuns in a leopard-print outfit during their vacation

Not only did George Kittle style with an animal-themed outfit, but even his wife Claire matched the vibe. She wore a leopard-print stylish jumpsuit along with a black jacket, boots and goggles to complete her look. In another Instagram story, she also shared the link to her outfit.

Still from George Kittle's wife Claire's Instagram story/@clairekittle

During this NFL offseason, earlier in February, George Kittle and Claire grabbed people's attention, particularly because of their Mickey Mouse print crocs. George Kittle shared a post on his Instagram handle on February 21 in which he and his wife styled in Mickey Mouse print outfits. Sharing the post, Kittle wrote in the caption:

“Any day spent with you is my favorite day” - Winnie the Pooh Shoutout to @crocs for keeping us at max comfort & style all day! 😎

Meanwhile, earlier this month, on March 3, he shared a post about attending the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live. The tight end player attended the show with his fellow NFL players Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk and shared some pictures on his Instagram handle, writing:

"12 hours in New York, it’s Saturday night live!!!"

George and Claire have known each other since their college days, and the couple tied the knot in April 2019.

