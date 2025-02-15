PICS: Russell Wilson's wife Ciara recaps decade together with Valentine's Day celebrations

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, shared a heartfelt recap of their decade-long journey in a social media post on Valentine's Day. The singer is known for being active online, frequently sharing glimpses of both her personal and professional life.

Ciara posted a series of videos and pictures celebrating her 10th Valentine's Day with the NFL star. Her post included clips of flowers, moments with her family and romantic snaps with Wilson.

One of the snaps includes Ciara posing in a glamorous red dress with red heart balloons in the background. She also shared a sneak peek of her 2025 Valentine’s Day card.

Along with the post, Ciara penned a heartfelt message for her husband, commemorating their decade together.

"Carousel of Love. Our 10th Valentines Day together. It just keeps getting better ♥️," Ciara wrote in the caption of the post.

A look back at Russell Wilson and Ciara’s love story

Russell Wilson and Ciara first met at a Wisconsin basketball game in March 2015. The NFL star was immediately captivated by the singer and asked her out on a date.

Their romance sparked public speculation, and in April 2015, they attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner together. By June, they officially confirmed their relationship.

Their love story progressed quickly and in March 2016, Wilson proposed to Ciara at the luxurious Honeymoon Beach resort on North Island. Just a few months later, on July 6, 2016, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Peckforton Castle in England.

Their bond has only grown stronger over time. In 2017, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Sienna Princess Wilson, born on April 28.

Three years later, on April 14, 2020, they welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Win Harrison Wilson, and then on December 11, 2023, they welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Amora Princess Wilson.

Ciara has been a constant source of support for Russell Wilson and frequently attends his games to cheer for him. On February 7, she shared several pictures from the Pro Bowl.

"Team 3! Pro Bowl Fun. Year 10. @DangeRussWilson 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽", she wrote in the caption of the post.

Ciara boasts an impressive following of 35.4 million on Instagram.

