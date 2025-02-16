Pics: Saquon Barkley's fiancee Anna Congdon recaps family memories from Eagles Super Bowl parade

Philadelphia's celebration of its 2025 Super Bowl victory became a family affair for Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

His fiance, Anna Congdon, gave fans a glimpse into their family's championship celebrations through a series of parade photos and videos on Sunday on Instagram. One clip showed the couple walking through cheering fans with their daughter.

Saquon Barkley's fiancee Anna Congdon's IG Stories (image credit: instagram/annacongdon)

One image captured their son perched atop Barkley's shoulders, taking in the atmosphere of his father's first Super Bowl parade. Another video showed Barkley proudly holding the Lombardi Trophy while surrounded by fans.

Saquon Barkley's fiancee Anna Congdon IG Story (image credit: instagram/annacongdon)

Saquon Barkley's fiancee Anna Congdon IG STORY (image credit: instagram/annacongdon)

The family moments at the parade came just days after their exchange on the field in New Orleans following the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. In an "NFL Mic'd Up" clip, Congdon embraced Barkley while holding their son Saquon Jr.

"You did it, you did it baby," Congdon said.

"I love you," Barkley responded.

Saquon Barkley's connection with Philadelphia

Syndication: Wilmington News Journal - Source: Imagn

During the celebration, Saquon Barkley expressed his amazement at the Eagles' passionate fanbase.

"Every time I think Philly can't take it to another level, they take it to a whole another level," Barkley said, via Fox 29 Philadelphia. "Me and the family, just happy and honored to be part of this organization, to be a part of this city."

The RB's performance played a key role in bringing the championship to Philadelphia. He finished the 2024-25 regular season with career-best numbers: 345 carries, 2,005 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. In the postseason, he added 91 carries for 499 yards and five TDs, along with 13 catches for 75 yards.

During his speech at the Rocky Steps, Barkley connected with the city's spirit.

"One thing that I've learned from being here for a short period of time is that you guys are tough, you guys are resilient, and you guys know how to f**king fight," Barkley said.

The celebration continued beyond the parade, as Barkley, who turned 28 during the Super Bowl, enjoyed an exclusive party at St. Pizza in New Orleans. The guest list included former New York Giants teammates Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard, along with celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio, Chance The Rapper and Pete Davidson.

