PICS: Tom Brady reunites with Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels at Michael Rubin's star-studded Super Bowl luncheon

Super Bowl champion Tom Brady attended the star-packed gala of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, Rubin organized a luncheon in New Orleans for the NFL stars.

The starry event was graced by big names in the NFL, including Brady, Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Peyton Manning, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, and the Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

Tom Brady reunited with Burrow and Daniels, snapping some pictures with the NFL stars on his Instagram story. Brady had posted a picture with Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr., as well as Eli Manning, posing side by side. The former NFL star styled in a blue blazer over a white plain T-shirt, paired with blue jeans, while Burrow wore a white checkered shirt with blue jeans. Sharing the photo, Brady wrote:

"This looks like an Entourage reboot😂."

Brady posted another picture with Michael Rubin, seemingly having a funny chat. Along with the picture, Brady wrote:

"@michaelrubin when does the event planning business launch?"

Still from Brady's Instagram story/@tombrady

Tom Brady also shared another story with Jayden Daniels.

"With the OROY + RKK and the @fanatics family," he captioned the IG story.

Still from Brady's Instagram story/@tombrady

People are excited about the big event, which will take place in New Orleans on Sunday.

Tom Brady shares his excitement for Super Bowl 59

Following his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, Tom Brady switched to broadcasting, and he covers the NFL news for Fox Sports. However, the former NFL star would be making his debut as a broadcaster at the Super Bowl.

Brady had played in the prestigious championship 10 times in his career, winning seven of them. However, in 2025, he would be at the tournament as the broadcaster. Ahead of the big event, he shared his excitement for the championship, saying (via Sky Sports):

"I'm very excited for what's ahead. It's about 'did we feel we approached the game the right way, and were we prepared?' Ultimately, it comes down to two things; was I confident in what I said, and did I enjoy myself? If those are 'yes', then we did a good job."

This year at the Super Bowl, the Chiefs would be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles, hoping to win the championship for the third time in a row.

