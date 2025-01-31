PICS: Trevor Lawrence, wife Marissa enjoy wholesome beachside date with daughter Shae

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have started 2025 on a wholesome note. Spending time with their daughter Shae Lynn, Marissa and Trevor were seen enjoying the NFL offseason to the fullest.

In a new update, Marissa captured some special moments she spent on the beach with their daughter Shae and the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback.

Marissa Lawrence shares adorable beachside memories with daughter and QB Trevor Lawrence (Credits: IG/ @marissa_lawrence)

"Beach nights are our new favorite 🐚👼🏻," Marissa wrote.

The family also posed together with Marissa writing that beachside moments were their new favorites. Of course, fans and friends cheered on the happy family, in awe of baby Shae.

Ozzy Kirk, married to Jaguars WR Christian Kirk, reacted to Marissa's photos:

"My heart 🥺🤍🤍 I miss her already."

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa dote on daughter Shae Lynn [Credits: IG/@marissa_lawrence IG]

Of course, this wasn't the first time Marissa has doted on her daughter on Instagram. Earlier this month, she added more photos from their time together, lovingly naming Shae 'her little panda.'

"My little panda 🐼 I love her so much," Marissa wrote. "I love her little faces 🥺 I never wanna forget these moments."

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa also opened up about postpartum struggles

While including fans in their happy times, Marissa Lawrence has never shied away from sharing candid thoughts on social media.

She spoke up about her postpartum struggles, speaking of finally feeling like herself after so many weeks.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa opens up about her post-pregnancy journey on IG [Credits: IG/@marissa_lawrence IG]

"It was nice getting dressed up and feeling like myself again. This is the first time I've done my make up PP lol," Marissa wrote.

Before the 2024 NFL season began, Marissa had revealed they were also expecting a possible miscarriage. The doctor, however, later confirmed that it would be a safe pregnancy.

Emotional after sharing the update, Marissa added:

"I'm really crying writing that post. I didn't even think I was still emotional about it, but that really was such a hard time. And now I'm crying cause gosh she's already such a witness to Gods goodness..."

With the Jaguars offseason here, one can only expect more such updates and moments from Marissa and Trevor Lawrence.

