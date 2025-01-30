  • home icon
  • Trevor Lawrence's wife opens up about feeling like herself after postpartum struggles

Trevor Lawrence's wife opens up about feeling like herself after postpartum struggles

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jan 30, 2025 13:41 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Trevor Lawrence's wife opens up about feeling like herself after postpartum struggles - Source: Imagn

As 2025 arrived, Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, welcomed their baby girl, Shae Lynn, home. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback announced their pregnancy before the 2024 season kicked off, sharing regular updates with fans and followers.

Marissa has often spoken candidly about their pregnancy, the same applying to Shae Lynn's birth and her postpartum journey.

In an Instagram story on Wednesday, Marissa posted a sneak peek into their family photo shoot after Lynn's birth. However, Marissa admitted to feeling herself for the first time after giving birth.

"It was nice getting dressed up and feeling like myself again. This is the first time I've done my make up PP lol," she wrote.
Trevor Lawrence&#039;s wife Marissa opens up about her post-pregnancy journey on IG [Image credit: @marissa_lawrence IG]
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa opens up about her post-pregnancy journey on IG [Image credit: @marissa_lawrence IG]

That said, Marissa has been sharing every adorable moment with her online followers. This included Shae Lynn's interactions with the Jacksonville Jaguars QB, with both parents doting on their daughter.

"My little panda 🐼 I love her so much," Marissa wrote. "I love her little faces 🥺 I never wanna forget these moments."
Trevor and his wife Marissa dote on daughter Shae Lynn [Image credit: @marissa_lawrence IG]
Trevor and his wife Marissa dote on daughter Shae Lynn [Image credit: @marissa_lawrence IG]

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa has always been candid about her struggles

When the 2024 NFL season began, not only did Marissa share happy moments from her pregnancy, but also some heartbreaking struggles they went through. Initially, their doctor asked the couple to prepare for a miscarriage, which left the couple devastated.

However, the risk subsided eventually, and the doctor declared a safe pregnancy.

The update left Marissa emotional, opening up about it later, as she wrote:

"I'm really crying writing that post. I didn't even think I was still emotional about it, but that really was such a hard time. And now I'm crying cause gosh she's already such a witness to Gods goodness..."

With the NFL offseason already here, one can only expect more such updates and moments from Marissa Lawrence.

