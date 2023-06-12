Pitting Tom Brady’s $6 million superyacht vs Jerry Jones’ 109-meter Oceanco

Jerry Jones and Tom Brady are two well-known NFL giants. Brady is perhaps the greatest player that has played the game, while Jones is one of the sport's most well-known team proprietors. Both have had great professional achievements and have established themselves as NFL icons.

Tom Brady is the owner of a $6 million, 77-foot yacht. Nevertheless, the 45-year-old's yacht appears overly modest in comparison to Jerry Jones', who's the owner of the Dallas Cowboys' yacht. Let's examine the yachts of the two NFL giants more closely and discover why Jones' yacht may be superior.

Tom Brady is the owner of a $6 million, 77-foot yacht.

Why is Jerry Jones' yacht better than Tom Brady's?

With a length of 77 feet, Tom Brady's yacht is on the smaller side of some of the luxurious vessels owned by other famous people and millionaires.

Take into account the extravaganza owned by Jerry Jones. That expensive Bravo Eugenia superyacht, which is priced at $225 million, is a 109-meter spectacle.





Tom Brady knocked Mr. Beast's drone out of the sky on a $300M yacht

Jerry Jones' boat, as reported by luxurylaunches.com, was formerly known as "Project Bravo." Its attention to sustainability issues is what makes it unique, which also increases its cost. The yacht prioritizes waste heat recovery and features a battery backup framework and 30% fuel savings.

The yacht includes two helicopter cushions, a sizable dock garage and a space just for cargo storage, as reported by Forbes.

The Bravo Eugenia also offers a sauna, steam space, rain bath, shower, spacious spa with a diving pool, relaxation room and basement deck with a full gym and opulent beach lounge.

According to Jones' wife, the family likes taking trips on cruises and has a tradition of chartering other vessels for lengthy voyages; as a result, the Bravo Eugenia was built to be the ideal family getaway boat for the Jones family.

The expected yearly operating expenses range from $15-20 million. As this is a motor yacht rather than a sailing yacht, fuel accounts for most of those expenses.

Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million in 1989, they are now worth over $6.5 billion.



Jerry Jones also bought a $250 million super-yacht in 2019, which has depreciated in value.





Tom Brady's yacht also features a layout that's nothing less than a top-tier luxury investment.

The yacht's upper deck, which has sofas, a circular resting territory, sun pads and a fabulous dining space, is typically its best feature. For some excitement off the boat, the yacht also has electric surfing boards and diving gear.

