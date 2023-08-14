Pitting Tom Brady’s career earnings vs Neymar’s $326,000,000 Al-Hilal contract: Which superstar comes out on top?

Tom Brady is one of the wealthiest NFL players to have played the game. In the greater realm of sports, though, his lucrative earnings aren't nearly as much as other athletes have made globally.

Soccer star Neymar officially signed a massive two-year contract with the Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal on Monday morning. A deal that has been rumored to be a possibility for a few weeks. Neymar's former team, Paris Saint-Germain, was paid a transfer fee of $98.5 million to allow him out of his current contract. Al-Hilal signed Neymar to a two-year deal worth a whopping $326 million.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For comparison, recently retired quarterback Tom Brady is one of the wealthiest of this generation of athletes. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback's career earnings are about $333 million. It took Brady 23 NFL seasons to earn around the same amount Neymar will make in just two seasons.

Before signing his new contract with Al-Hilal, Neymar's career earnings were estimated at $320 million. This two-year deal with the Saudi club will now double his wealth. Fellow soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo also got a big payday to join the Saudi Pro League in 2022. He will make around $177 million this season.

How much is Tom Brady's contract with FOX Sports?

This will be the first NFL season in over two decades that fans won't see Tom Brady take the field. While the quarterback is set to start his next chapter as a broadcaster, fans will have to wait one more season.

Expand Tweet

In 2022, Tom Brady signed a ten-year deal to join the lead broadcast team in the booth for FOX Sports. After his second and final retirement announcement in March 2023, he said he won't begin his new career until the 2024 NFL season.

As the former NFL quarterback enjoys retirement and time away from the field, his future contract is one to discuss. Despite making over $300 million during his NFL career, he didn't take a pay cut to join FOX Sports. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will make $375 million ($37 million each year) across ten years.

When he begins, he will officially become the highest-paid sports broadcaster, surpassing Tony Romo, who had the top spot at $17 million a season since 2020. Despite that incoming massive contract with FOX Sports, it will still take Brady ten years to earn the amount Neymar will make in two years.