“Plain and simple”: Kay Adams reveals “only key” for Matthew Stafford’s Rams to defeat 49ers on TNF

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night as they seek to go 4-1 in Week 5. Ahead of the important clash, FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams has offered an insight on how Stafford and the Rams can defeat the 49ers.The popular show host said on the latest episode of Up &amp; Adams:“The only key to this thing is shutting down Christian McCaffrey seems simple, seems straight. If they do that, they win this game. It's plain and simple. And I will say after Saquon ran all over them last year, they ranked bottom 10 against the run. They've done a complete 180, got to give them credit when it comes to defending the running back position in 2025.”She continued:“LA has allowed the second fewest yards per game to running backs in the entire NFL this season, and they're the only team that hasn't given up a touchdown to the running back spot. Keep in mind, they have faced Saquon, they have faced Jonathan Taylor in back-to-back weeks, so credit to Chris Shula.”The Rams started the 2025 season with concerns over Matthew Stafford’s health as the quarterback battled discomfort in his back in preseason training camp. However, he has consistently contributed to the Rams’ efforts this season, with a commanding presence on offense.Matthew Stafford has completed 67.6% of his passes this season for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns. The Rams’ only loss so far this season came in their Week 3 encounter with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the loss, the Rams quarterback still completed 19 of 33 throws for 196 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.Is Matthew Stafford in MVP conversation yet?After just four weeks of action, it is certainly way too early to make any definite call in the MVP race this season. However, some players have been outstanding, drawing spotlight in the way they help their respective teams. Los Angeles’ Mattew Stafford is one of them.Heading into Week 5, the 37-year-old is first in passing yards and third in passing touchdowns. His two interceptions are also the third fewest by any quarterback in the league, while his 8.2 yards per attempt average is fourth.Stafford’s claim will only get stronger with a game-winning performance against San Francisco on Thursday night. Remaining healthy will also be key to his form as the season goes on.