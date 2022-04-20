"Play the course a little differently than old Tom and old Aaron over there" - Pat Mahomes pokes fun at QB foes ahead of 'The Match'

Pat Mahomes has entered the highest of NFL QB echelons with his play in the last four seasons. He is using that newfound respect from his peers, coaches, and fans for trash-talking his elders.

Okay, he's only doing so to promote Capital One's 'The Match'. This will see him team up with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to take on Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers and the GOAT in that position, Tom Brady.

Check out what the Super Bowl LIV MVP had to say regarding his two NFL veteran opponents.

"I think the reason we're going to win is (because) we'll play the course a little differently than old Tom and old Aaron over there. They're going to be playing it nice and easy, you know. They might get us on a couple of par threes and stuff like that whenever we can really open it up and use the drivers. It's going to be nice to be able to use our little wedges while they're using their six irons. That'll help us a little bit."

Luckily, Pat Mahomes appears ready to back that trash talk up. He told Golf.com that he lives his life based on when he can get on the links.

“Golf has become a huge part of everything. When I plan trips, when I set up my offseason, I have to figure out places to play when I’m there. I’ve got this love for golf because I have to get better, and I compete, but it’s also somewhere I can relax and have an awesome time.”

As for Pat Mahomes' partner in crime Josh Allen, the Bills signal-caller said that golf is his favorite activity. So, if nothing else, we know that the young guns have passion.

Josh Allen and Tom Brady are taking their trash talk to Twitter

The friendly (we think) rivalry between the two factions spilled onto the Twittersphere. Josh Allen and Tom Brady traded barbs in the form of a (poorly) photoshopped photo of a shirtless Brady next to his son.

In the picture, there was a cropped photo of Josh Allen's head, helmet and all, on top. Allen responded with a true zinger.

"At least he didn’t put me in @bradybrand apparel..."

Tom Brady @TomBrady An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB ’s approach after laying up on a par 4. An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB’s approach after laying up on a par 4. https://t.co/P66o4M1TGo

Pat Mahomes is set to become NFL's first billionaire

Pat Mahomes has the ultimate bragging rights. Soon, he'll be the first NFL billionaire due to the sum of his recently signed $503 million extension and his off-field pursuits.

Among his business ventures are deals with Bose, Panini, DirecTV, Adidas, State Farm, and EA, in addition to a $10 million stake in the Kansas City Royals. Mahomes also invested in KC's MLS franchise, Sporting Kansas City.

While the four QBs are easily in the top-10, Mahomes and Allen are unproven in nationally televised golf matches. Brady is 0-2, while Rodgers teamed up with Bryson DeChambeau to knock off Brady and Phil Mickelson in 2021.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Capital One's 'The Match'? Brady and Rodgers Mahomes and Allen 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat