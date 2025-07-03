“Players have bitten their tongues" - NFL insider exposes 'huge disconnect' behind Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s positive public image 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to turn their postseason fortune around next season. Mike Tomlin's men are currently in the midst of their longest postseason success drought in franchise history. They haven't won a playoff game since 2016. However, the head coach remains optimistic.

Ad

On Wednesday, during her appearance on 93.7 The Fan's live stream, NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed that there may be a big disconnect between the players and Tomlin in the locker room. She said that the Steelers players may have lost their respect for Tomlin.

"I’ll just say this without violating anybody’s trust," Kinkhabwala said. "There are many, many former players that I have spoken to that have bitten their tongues about their experience with Mike. There’s a huge disconnect, right? Because the national media is in love with Mike Tomlin and the national media never brings up the playoff drought.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out the entire live stream below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Former Steelers star believes Mike Tomlin's Aaron Rodgers experiment may fail next season

NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers this offseason and he will be Mike Tomlin's starting quarterback next season. However, many fans and experts have been skeptical of this move.

Former Steelers star James Harrison is the latest to comment on the matter. The two-time Super Bowl winner believes that the Steelers might let Rodgers go midseason. He said:

Ad

"If (the Steelers) start losing and it's looking like they ain't gonna make above .500, I think it gets real ugly, real fast, to the point where they may just be like, 'You know what, let's let this dude (Aaron Rodgers) go midseason.' For Aaron, let's just get him outta here and put one of these other quarterbacks in. Mike (Tomlin) ain't going nowhere."

It will be interesting to see how far Mike Tomlin takes the Steelers next season with Rodgers calling the plays on the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.