"Urban was a tough a** coach" - OSU players defend Urban Meyer following racism allegations 

Former NFL head coach Urban Meyer did not have the best of starts to his coaching career in the league. Several reports came out stating Meyer had kicked former kicker Josh Lambo and degraded coaches in front of players. Then there was the video of him grinding with a woman. All these issues led to Meyer being shown the door by the Jaguars.

But now there are allegations of racism coming from former player Marcus Williamson during Meyer's Ohio State days. Williamson wrote on his Twitter page:

"I wanna rap bout my career as a young black college athlete at the highest level. As guidance for u go getters coming up. S/O westerville and those city kids chasing."

Williamson continued in another tweet:

"As a 17 early enrollee. Urban Meyer told me he’d “ruin my f—- life” if he ever caught me smoking."

Marcus Williamson @WW_Marcus I wanna rap bout my career as a young black college athlete at the highest level. As guidance for u go getters coming up. S/O westerville and those city kids chasing I wanna rap bout my career as a young black college athlete at the highest level. As guidance for u go getters coming up. S/O westerville and those city kids chasing

Marcus Williamson @WW_Marcus As a 17 early enrollee. Urban Meyer told me he’d “ruin my f—- life” if he ever caught me smoking As a 17 early enrollee. Urban Meyer told me he’d “ruin my f—- life” if he ever caught me smoking

With the attention the tweets received, one player leapt to the defense of the embattled head coach. Joshua E. Perry, a former linebacker for the Buckeyes and several NFL teams, took to Twitter to defend his former coach.

"Saw a former Buckeye brother sharing about his career last night," Perry wrote. "We can get into the free labor economy of CFB as a whole, but painting OSU as racist ain’t it. And Urban was a tough ass coach, but he always invested in us as players and people. Just a window into my experience."

Another former Buckeye echoed what Perry posted and took to his Twitter account to defend Meyer. Parris Campbell wrote on his Twitter page:

"100% agree with Josh. OSU was a family like environment where we were setup to thrive at the next level. Racism was the absolute last thing I’ve ever felt. UM was actually an advocate against racism and he made that clear to us."

Parris Campbell @PCampbell21 Joshua E Perry @RIP_JEP Saw a former Buckeye brother sharing about his career last night. We can get into the free labor economy of CFB as a whole, but painting OSU as racist ain’t it. And Urban was a tough ass coach, but he always invested in us as players and people. Just a window into my experience. Saw a former Buckeye brother sharing about his career last night. We can get into the free labor economy of CFB as a whole, but painting OSU as racist ain’t it. And Urban was a tough ass coach, but he always invested in us as players and people. Just a window into my experience. 100% agree with Josh. OSU was a family like environment where we were setup to thrive at the next level. Racism was the absolute last thing I’ve ever felt. UM was actually an advocate against racism and he made that clear to us. twitter.com/rip_jep/status… 100% agree with Josh. OSU was a family like environment where we were setup to thrive at the next level. Racism was the absolute last thing I’ve ever felt. UM was actually an advocate against racism and he made that clear to us. twitter.com/rip_jep/status…

Will Urban Meyer coach in the NFL again?

Given that it was Meyer's first stint as an NFL head coach, it is entirely plausible that Meyer would get another crack at an NFL coaching job.

Having made his name at college level, Meyer has a coaching record of 187-32 in the NCAA, which is incredible. He also has three national championships (2006, 2008 and 2014) under his belt.

The NFL is a completely different beast to the college game, and Meyer found that out the hard way. Going from a strong football program at Ohio State, Meyer found himself taking charge of perhaps the worst team in the league, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bobby Carpenter @Bcarp3 OutKick @Outkick "I was happy to see other teammates, former OSU players, who played under Urban, come out and say 'listen this just isn't true.'" - @Bcarp3 on Marcus Williamson's racism allegations "I was happy to see other teammates, former OSU players, who played under Urban, come out and say 'listen this just isn't true.'" -@Bcarp3 on Marcus Williamson's racism allegations https://t.co/bnsYH2SAGV The allegations of racism at OSU under Urban Meyer twitter.com/Outkick/status… The allegations of racism at OSU under Urban Meyer twitter.com/Outkick/status…

In his 13 games, Meyer only won two games and lost 11 to leave the Jaguars teetering at 2-11 before his sacking. It was an unfamiliar world to Meyer as he had been so accustomed to winning.

Also Read Article Continues below

Looking at his coaching record for the Buckeyes, it is clear Meyer can coach a football team and do it at a high level. Perhaps after the dust settles on his horror show in Jacksonville, another NFL team will be willing to give him another shot.

Edited by Piyush Bisht