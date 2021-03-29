Alvin Kamara bashes NFL's new 17 regular-season games proposal

The word has spread that the NFL will officially have 17 regular-season games in the upcoming 2021 season—the owner's virtual meeting scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday will finalize their decision.

Even though the decision was expected to happen since the NFL first introduced the idea back in December 2020, it has caused a lot of buzz from the players in the Twitter-sphere.

From @GMFB: The NFL is expected to add a 17th game to the regular season in 2021. Details here https://t.co/ShD7J4HkCG and 👇🏻 👇🏻 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/3JBBy2BGxo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is not in favor of the new 17-game season.

Alvin Kamara bashes the NFL's new 17 regular-season games proposal on Twitter

A few hours later, on Instagram, Kamara laughed at an upset fan who took offense towards his complaints about having to play an extra game.

17 games still dumb. Why he so mad 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/qUog1swyoL — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 28, 2021

Last year, the players voted on a Labor Deal that allowed the NFL to add one more regular-season game.

The deal will allow the players to have a share in the extra revenue, but as Kamara has expressed, they are not exactly thrilled.

Although many of the players voted against the new CBA, despite the influential endorsement of the labor deal from union leadership, it still passed by a slim margin.

It is important to note that when Thursday Football was introduced, many players complained for years. Eventually, the complaints subsided, and it became the norm; the same is likely to happen with the grievances about the 17 games.

Kamara is not the only player upset.

Many players are frustrated about the changes because it affects their health and safety. Last year was a compelling indication of the player's concerns; all the franchises had many players out due to injuries.

Above all else, the Pandemic has severely impacted the players and the game.

Kamara is not the only player to have voiced his concerns on Twitter.

Former Colts defensive back Darius Butler stated his disapproval, saying the NFL is once again valuing money over player safety.

Players gonna end up getting more money too. I just don’t think that trade off is worth it. 💰 > Player safety. Forever and always! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) March 28, 2021

The players can see the beneficial effects of the 17 season game. But there are still anxieties about player safety and injuries.

Former wide receiver Torrey Smith and former offensive guard Geoff Schwartz expressed their understanding that a 17th game is a good move for the league regarding fan engagement and revenue. Still, they, too, revealed their concerns about an inevitable increase in player injuries.

No surprise. More football. As a fan, love it. As a player ... good luck with the extra week https://t.co/bPybNhESyT — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 28, 2021

Smith added that the league needs to make adjustments and take precautions to maintain players so they can remain healthy under the extended season.

17 games in the NFL is great for 💰 but they are going to have to adjust practices and what a regular offseason looks like. Dudes were already falling apart playing 16. As a whole this is great but adjustments have to be made. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 28, 2021