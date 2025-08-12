"Players gotta take ownership": Emmitt Smith takes aim at Dak Prescott-led Cowboys for Super Bowl droughts, absolves Jerry Jones of blame

Dak Prescott will be entering his 10th year with the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 season. The quarterback signed a lucrative four-year, $240 million contract last year and is under some pressure to deliver for the Cowboys, who haven't won the Super Bowl since 1996.While some fans have also criticized Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for the team's 29-year Super Bowl drought, Dallas legend Emmitt Smith offered a unique take on the situation. During a Blue Carpet&quot; event celebrating the upcoming Netflix docuseries &quot;America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,&quot; Smith absolved Jones of any blame for Dallas' postseason failures.&quot;Jerry never caught a pass. He never ran a ball, and he damn sure didn't throw one,&quot; Smith said. &quot;So, at some point, players got to take on ownership of what they've been trained and what they've been taught to do.&quot;Smith also recalled how he and his then-Dallas teammates took responsibility to win titles. The Pro Football Hall of Fame RB won three Super Bowls during his 13 years with the Cowboys.It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can end their wait for a Super Bowl title next season.Dak Prescott makes bold statement about Cowboys reaching the NFC championship game next seasonNFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: ImagnWhile the Cowboys haven't played in the NFC championship game since 1996, Dak Prescott appears confident that his team will make a deep run in the playoffs in the upcoming season.After the Cowboys' 31-21 loss to the LA Rams in their preseason opener on Saturday, Prescott was spotted conversing with Rams owner Stan Kroenke.“We’ll meet y’all in the NFC Championship Game,&quot; Prescott was heard saying to Kroenke.Prescott didn't play in the preseason game against the Rams. However, he is fit and should be ready to start in the regular season after recovering from a hamstring injury that cut short his 2024 season.The Cowboys will face the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game on Saturday.