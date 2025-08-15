"Please don’t get hit": NFL fans concerned as Justin Herbert set to start preseason game vs Rams

Justin Herbert is expected to play an important role for the LA Chargers in the 2025 regular season. The quarterback will also start in his first preseason game for the Chargers when they face the LA Rams on Saturday.
Although Herbert himself requested to play in the preseason contest against the Rams, some fans were concerned about his decision.
"Please justin please don’t get hit," one tweeted.
"Please be safe and just 1 drive," another added.
"Love this but you need Becton in there protecting Herbert," a third commented.
Some others felt that it would be good for Herbert to get some reps before the regular season.
"Good for reps, especially since we cancelled the joint practice," one wrote.
"Other teams start there starters why everyone crying?" another added.
"He needs the work," a user tweeted.
The Chargers took Herbert with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. However, he has never played a preseason game in the past five years.
It will be interesting to see how Herbert fares against the Rams on Saturday in his preseason debut. Moreover, it also remains to be seen how many reps he gets since the Chargers will want their QB to avoid any injury before the regular season begins.
Justin Herbert explains why he wanted to start in preseason game vs. Rams
On Thursday, Justin Herbert explained why he asked Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh to play in the preseason game against the Rams.
"It was actually me going to (Harbaugh) and saying, 'Hey, would it be OK if I went in and played?' Because I think in years past the plan was to rest," Herbert said. "But I wanted to go out there and feel the pass rush because in practice, as a quarterback, you don't always get the true feeling of the pass rush.
"It's important to see a pass rush and get a feel for getting the ball out and just seeing a game before you actually play (in the regular season).
Herbert recorded 3,870 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, three interceptions and two rushing TDs for the Chargers in the 2024 regular season. He led the franchise to an 11-6 record to qualify for the playoffs.
However, Herbert's Chargers lost 32-12 to the Houston Texans in the wild card round.
