"Please go anywhere but NFC East" - Eagles fan Gillie urges Shedeur Sanders to avoid getting drafted by Cowboys and Giants

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the more dynamic players in the 2025 NFL draft class and could end up on one of many different teams. However, one person is hoping to cross off a few names from the list of teams.

Gillie Da King, one of the Philadelphia Eagles' superfans, met with Shedeur Sanders and pleaded with him to not go to any of the other NFC East teams.

"I want to wear a Shedeur Sanders jersey all year... You with the Giants or Cowboys, I gotta burn it."

Below is a clip of the interactions that the two shared.

Sanders finished his final season of college football with the Colorado Buffaloes by completing 353 of 477 (74.0%) of his passes for 4,134 yards with 37 passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He won the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award and his 71.8 completion percentage is the all-time FBS record.

Shedeur Sanders not likely to go third overall

The New York Giants have been one of the teams that have been linked to drafting Shedeur Sanders as the two sides have been connected throughout the college football season. However, after the team signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to contracts in free agency, there is no longer a major need for Big Blue to draft a quarterback.

The Athletic's Dan Duggan wrote how Giants general manager Joe Schoen discussed the possibility of the team winding up not drafting a quarterback with the third overall pick.

"Much more to come from Joe Schoen, but the biggest takeaway I had from his 20-minute session with reporters at the owners meeting: He laid the groundwork for not taking a QB at No. 3. Now, he might be cagey but he really hammered how you can't force the pick if you don't think a guy is a franchise-caliber QB."

This could mean the team could opt to draft Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter or any other player rather than a quarterback. If this happens, do not be surprised to see Sanders fall a bit in the first round.

