Free agent cornerback Eli Apple is well-known for his trash-talking. Despite not currently having a contract, he continues to grab attention with his behavior and actions.

On a recent episode of the "Botch Pod", Apple constantly DMed one of the female guests on the show. "Botch Pod" hosts Dan and Tony were interviewing social media personality, "Buffalo Bills Bae". She informed them that the NFL cornerback likes to talk trash about the Bills, but he's in her DMs.

When Tony and Dan asked if she handed them her phone to see the screenshots of the conversation.

"Eli Apple wants to talk all this s*** about Buffalo when he's in my DMs."

The podcast hosts were shocked to see that Apple had direct messaged her as early in the morning at 6:45 am. And, that he messaged her on three consecutive days.

When they asked her if she ever responded, she said that she didn't. Adding that the NFL cornerback wanted her to meet him at his hotel.

"No, cause I went out and he wanted me to go to their hotel. and I was like, "I'm out".

She finished by saying that was when she said she was 'out' and didn't correspond with him at all. But, that didn't stop her from letting everyone else know what the cornerback was up to this offseason.

How long has Eli Apple played in the NFL?

Cornerback Eli Apple was drafted by the New York Giants with the tenth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. After playing college football at Ohio State, he was considered one of the top defensive players in the NFL Draft.

Throughout the years, however, his lack of playmaking on the field and his trash-talking off the field have rubbed some people the wrong way. After three seasons, the Giants traded him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick and a 2020 seventh-round pick.

After the 2019 NFL season, Eli Apple entered free agency and was in talks with the Las Vegas Raiders for a potential signing. However, the deal did not materialize, and he ultimately signed with the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, his time with the Panthers was short-lived as he was released by the team in late October of that season.

In March 2021, he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and immediately became a starter. As the Bengals went on their Super Bowl run, the cornerback became the topic of conversation as he trash-talked his opponents. That continued into the 2022 NFL season and he was criticized after the Bengals lost to the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

He remains a free agent this offseason.

