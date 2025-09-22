"Poor man’s CMC": NFL fans react as Cam Skattebo primed for Giants RB1 role with Tyrone Tracy out with shoulder injury

Giants rookie Cam Skattebo finds himself at the center of New York’s offense after fellow running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. exited Sunday night’s loss to Kansas City with a shoulder injury.

ESPN reported Tracy will be sidelined for multiple weeks, clearing the way for the fourth-round pick to shoulder a heavier workload.

The injury stirred reactions in X.

"Skattebo is a poor mans CMC (Christian McCaffrey)," one fan posted.

"Get well soon buddy, Tracy is a solid dude," another wrote.

"Damn, get well Tracy," a third added.

More reactions came in.

"Tough break for Tracy, hope Skattebo rises to challenge," one fan commented.

"That Tracy injury hurts, but this could be Skattebo's breakout moment. Do you think the rookie is ready to carry the load for the Giants?" another wrote.

"Tracy is going to get Wally Pipped by Skattebo. That stinks, man," a third added.

Tracy went down in the second quarter after absorbing a hard hit near the sideline and did not return in the 22-9 defeat. He finished the game with 7 carries for 29 yards and 2 catches for 7.

Cam Skattebo took on the load from that point forward. He turned in 10 rushes for 60 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown, and added 6 receptions for 61 yards.

Cam Skattebo puts versatility on display and joins rare company

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Cam Skattebo became just the second Giants rookie in decades to post at least 60 yards rushing and 60 receiving in the same game. This was a feat previously accomplished by Saquon Barkley. His 13-yard touchdown run tied the game at six before halftime, punctuated by a celebratory backflip in the end zone.

Coach Brian Daboll lauded Skattebo’s competitiveness after the loss, calling the performance a step forward in the run game. Skattebo has spoken about wanting to grow into a featured role, aiming for 25 to 30 touches per game down the road.

“I like to look at every game I’m going to be hot,” Cam said, according to Yahoo Sports.

“I like to run the ball and hopefully by the time my career is over, I’m the guy that’s probably touching the ball about 25 to 30 times a game. That’s the goal. That’s the plan. But whatever it is for this year, the rookie year, I’m going to just ride with that and continue to make sure that I give whatever I can for the team’s success.”

Through three weeks, Cam Skattebo has logged 102 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns and 87 receiving yards.

