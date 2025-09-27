  • home icon
  "Poor man's Tua Tagovailoa" "Legalized bank robber": NFL fans react to Russell Wilson trade rumors as Giants bench veteran QB for Jaxson Dart

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 27, 2025 21:14 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
NFL fans were surprised after the latest update regarding Russell Wilson's future in the league. The veteran quarterback was benched by Brian Daboll ahead of Week 4 in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart, selected with the No. 25 overall pick in April's draft.

The former Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers star could emerge as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline, in November, as more teams could be interested in adding a seasoned quarterback under certain circumstances, according to insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

"Don't be surprised if another team wants to find out," Rapoport and Pelissero wrote. "Wilson is expected to emerge as a trade candidate prior to the deadline on Nov. 4, the target of a QB-needy team in need of a veteran, according to sources around the league.
"Wilson joins Atlanta Falcons backup Kirk Cousins as the top quarterback options potentially available if a team needs a long-term starter as quarterback injuries do happen."

Many fans reacted to the report, criticizing and trolling Wilson's next chapter in the NFL.

"He’s going to Miami as a poor man’s Tua," one fan said.
"bro doesn’t have to play and get paid. russ is a legalized bank robber," another fan said.
"so the next team can realize he’s been cooked since SEA? Neat," another fan wrote.
Others said that Russell Wilson's time in the league was over and teams should be aware of that.

"No one that has actually watched Russ is trading for him," one fan said.
"Trade target for an organization trying to tank. He stinks on ice," another fan said.
"Sometimes you just need to know when it’s time to hang up the cleats. For Russ, that was three years ago," another fan wrote.
In three games with the New York Giants, Russell Wilson recorded 65 completions on 110 pass attempts for 778 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions. He posted a 78.5 passer rating and a 33.4 adjusted QBR while leading the Giants to three losses to start the season.

Tony Gonzalez says Russell Wilson is no longer a Hall of Famer

After a remarkable career with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson hasn't been the same player who led the NFC West franchise to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. After stints in Denver, Pittsburgh and now New York, Wilson has failed to relive past glories. NFL legend Tony Gonzalez said on Thursday that Wilson's recent stops ruined his Hall of Fame case.

"Honestly, I hope we have," Gonzalez said. "And I say that because just looking at him and his career, his legacy, like you talked about, if ever there was somebody who played himself out of a Hall of Fame, it’s Russell Wilson. And I say that because look at what’s happened ever since he left Seattle."

The Giants are about to start a new era, while Russell Wilson's future is up in the air.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

