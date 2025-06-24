Sam LaPorta quietly married longtime partner Callahan “Callie” Dellinger in a private ceremony earlier this month. The couple shared the news via a heartfelt Instagram post, showing them seated on a bench surrounded by candles and flowers.

Callie captioned it,

“A house built on rock. 6/14/25"

Now, 10 days after their intimate wedding, the pair took blessings from Pope Leo XIV, during their honeymoon in Italy.

On Tuesday, Sam posted on Instagram a snippet of the special moment and wrote:

"Thank you to a very busy man for blessing me and my bride. A special moment we’ll never forget."

Pope Leo XIV, elected on May 8, became the first American pontiff in Catholic Church history, succeeding Pope Francis.

Sam LaPorta and Callahan “Callie” Dellinger announced their engagement on February 23, 2024, with a romantic beachside photo shoot.

“What God has joined together let no one separate” (Matthew 19:6)

The couple met at the University of Iowa, where he was a star tight end and she was a competitive rower. They have been together since 2019.

Sam LaPorta was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the 34th pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. A moment of which was posted by Callahan on Instagram. Sharing a few emotional moments revolving around that day, she wrote:

"Before, during, and after one of the best nights of my life. We laughed, we cried, and we are going to DETROIT."

Sam's rookie year was significant. LaPorta earned Second-Team All-Pro honors, made the Pro Bowl and broke the NFL record for postseason receiving yards by a rookie tight end with 176 yards.

Sam LaPorta and his wife Callahan's photographer revealed small details of their secret wedding

Patty Leonor, who is a Destination Wedding Photographer, worked with the couple on their special day.

Accoring to Patty, their wedding was small, simple and meaningful.

Over the past year, the photographer got to know Sam LaPorta and his wife, Callie, well. She said it was clear from the beginning that their love for each other, their families and their faith was most important to them.

The ceremony took place at Holy Name Parish, where there were both laughs and tears as the couple said their vows. Afterward, they celebrated with close friends and family at one of their favorite spots, Sylvan Table.

