Post Malone teams up to launch Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant: Report

All football, hip-hop and chicken fingers fans will be happy to know that Post Malone, the Dallas Cowboys and Raising Cane have teamed up for a collaboration to create a unique and immersive dining experience for fans in Dallas.

The goal of the collaboration is to combine elements from Post Malone's music career and the Cowboys' history to attract fans from both worlds and provide them with a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience.

The restaurant features a 32-foot tall Cowboys star at the entrance of the drive-thru, which serves as a standout feature. The interior and exterior of the restaurant are adorned with art that pays homage to iconic moments in both Post's and the Cowboys' history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: PR Newswire

In addition to the artistic elements, the restaurant is illuminated with blue lighting, further emphasizing the Cowboys' branding. Dallas Cowboys memorabilia and exclusive merchandise are also available at the restaurant, allowing fans to own a piece of both Post Malone and the Cowboys.

As part of this partnership, limited-edition collector's cups featuring Post Malone and the Cowboys have been created. These cups serve as a promotion for collaboration and further enhance the connection between music, sports and food.

"Growing up in Dallas, I've been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cane's since I was a kid, so it is an honor to be part of this collaboration with two of the greatest brands in history,” the rapper said.

Dak Prescott wanted Post Malone to write a Super Bowl song about him

Post Malone's 2019 super hit "Wow" has a mention of Prescott, who is his beloved team's quarterback, scoring a touchdown. The lyrics are:

"Always goin' for it, never punt fourth down. Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown.”

Six days after the song was dropped, Prescott scored a touchdown against the New York Giants with 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys eventually won the game. After listening to the song, Dak said:

"I was like, 'Oh, damn.' I might need to get Post to write more songs, Super Bowl songs."