"Pour honey on me": Dak Prescott ready to poke the bear at Eagles as Cowboys face NFC champs in Week 9

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ready to poke the bear against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys are set to play the Eagles for the first time this season on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET. It will be one of the more highly-anticipated matchups this week and will have major implications for the NFC playoff picture.

Heading into the game, Philadelphia is a three-point favorite. Ahead of the matchup, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones maintained his stance of staying at present and avoiding getting excited.

"Yeah, let's soak this one up. I don't want to do anything to poke the bear," Jones said. "I made every mistake talking about it [the Week 5 game at the 49ers] too early or too late that you can make. Yeah, I learned from that one. My problem is I don't learn from experience."

Although Jerry Jones didn't want his team to poke the bear, Dak Prescott had other ideas. Instead, he says he's ready for the challenge, and feels confident when he is in that zone.

"Pour honey on me. I always say that," Prescott said. "If you see me and a bear in a fight, pour honey on me, so you can poke it. It's [hyping up an upcoming matchup] part of the National Football League. Whether we talk [about it] or not, we know what's ahead of us. Great opponent. Excited for it. Opponent we are familiar with and vice versa. I know you guys are going to build it up."

Prescott added:

"That's part of your guys' [in the media] job. As you should in a big game like this with a big, big, big rival. Division game. Down the road this game will mean something as we get further down the line in the season. Trust me, the guys in the locker room, myself, we know what this game means."

There's no question that Dak Prescott's recent comments will only add to the fire and anticipation of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 9 game.

Last season, the Cowboys and Eagles split their two games, with the home team winning each game.

Dak Prescott coming off a great game against the Rams

Dak Prescott vowed to be smarter with the football this season. So far the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has done well as he's thrown just five picks.

Prescott, however, is coming off arguably his best game of the season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. In the win, Prescott went 25-for-31 for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

This season, Dak Prescott is 157-for-221 for 1,637 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.