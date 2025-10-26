"Prayers up for his family": NFL world pays tribute as Jets legend Nick Mangold dies at 41 after kidney disease

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold died on Sunday at the age of 41 from chronic kidney disease complications. A first-round pick in 2006, he became a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, anchoring the Jets offensive line through key playoff runs.

Ad

The team posted the news on X.

"We are heartbroken to share the news of Nick Mangold’s sudden passing," the Jets tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL reporter Adam Schefter shared it on his account.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Jets legend Nick Mangold passed away due to complications from kidney disease, the team announced. Mangold was 41," Schefter tweeted.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jets legend Nick Mangold passed away due to complications from kidney disease, the team announced. Mangold was 41.

Ad

Trending

He was diagnosed in 2006 with a genetic kidney condition, and recently revealed that he was undergoing dialysis and urgently seeking a type O donor.

“I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time," Mangold said in a statement on Oct. 14.

Fans shared their reactions and gave tribute to Mangold.

"Awful news. Prayers up for his family 🙏🏼," a fan wrote.

Ad

Kaden Kurten @kadenlk44 @AdamSchefter Awful news. Prayers up for his family 🙏🏼

Ad

"That’s heartbreaking. One of the toughest centers to ever do it..gone way too soon," one fan commented.

"Wow and he was just asking for someone to donate an organ. 💔 RIP," another fan wrote.

"I met him at the nfl experience miami the same year the Bears played the colts in the superbowl. Such a nice dude," one fan said.

Ad

"Oh no that's terrible news my thoughts and prayers are with his family," another fan commented.

"Oh this one hurts… really good guy… didn’t know he was so sick," one fan wrote.

Jets chairman Woody Johnson also gave a heartfelt tribute.

“Nick was more than a legendary center,” Johnson said in a statement. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

Ad

Remembering Nick Mangold: The heart of the Jets offensive line

Nick Mangold spent his entire 11-season NFL career with the New York Jets, starting all 164 games he played. He earned seven Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors.

Mangold played for Ohio State for four years and was a first-team All-American in 2005. His durability, elite blocking ability and leadership made him one of the best at his position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.