"Prayers but karma is a B" - NFL fans react as C.J. Gardner-Johnson gets carted off with leg injury at Texans practice

The Houston Texans' final training camp practice in West Virginia took a grim turn on Thursday. Veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with what was reported as a serious right leg injury.

The incident occurred during a full-speed scrimmage at Greenbrier Resort, sending immediate shockwaves through the field and social media.

Gardner-Johnson collapsed while attempting to tackle wide receiver John Metchie III. Teammates took a knee as medical personnel rushed in. The safety was visibly in pain and unable to put weight on his leg before being loaded onto a cart and taken off the field.

Fans reacted to the news on X.

“Prayers but karma’s a b,” one fan wrote.

cameron💥 @McDuffieislandd prayers but karmas a b

“Couldn't even walk to the cart. Had to pick him up right where he got injured. Did not look good,” another fan wrote.

More fans reacted to the news.

"Hopes he okay but the cart is never a good sign," a fan commented.

"Why does he leave Philly and always get instantly hurt," another fan tweeted.

"No not my goat," one fan wrote.

Gardner-Johnson's injury casts a cloud over Houston’s highly touted secondary. Brought in via trade this offseason, he was expected to replace Eric Murray and help solidify a defense that racked up 19 interceptions in 2024.

With 18 career picks, including six last season, his arrival boosted the Texans’ hopes of taking the next step in the AFC playoff picture.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson hyped Texans Super Bowl chances days before the injury

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Just days before the injury, C.J. Gardner-Johnson talked Super Bowl ambitions.

“This is a Super Bowl-caliber team,” Gardner-Johnson said, via Texans Wire.

He expressed full belief in the team's promising roster under Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud.

However, that confidence was shadowed by a turbulent departure from Philadelphia. Gardner-Johnson said on “The Pivot” podcast in July that the Eagles didn't trade him because of contract constraints, but because they were “scared of a competitor.”

He referenced his fiery playing style, a practice altercation and an ejection late last season as possible reasons the front office moved on from him.

The Texans may now be forced to pivot quickly. With Gardner-Johnson potentially sidelined, backup options include M.J. Stewart and Russ Yeast. Nickel corner Jalen Pitre, who has experience at safety, could also slide into a different role. Veteran Jimmie Ward remains unavailable on the PUP list and is dealing with off-field legal concerns following an arrest earlier this summer.

