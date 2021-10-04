"Pretty surreal" - Tom Brady stoked after beating Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Week 4 showdown

It was the game that everyone was talking about leading up to Week 4 of the NFL season as Tom Brady made his return to Gillette Stadium. Back for the first time since leaving the New England Patriots after the 2019 season.

It was a cold and rainy night in Foxborough, Massachusetts in a game that was a lot closer than many had expected. The New England Patriots honored Tom Brady for his two decades with the team with a pregame video broadcast on the video board.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 19 consecutive passes as he kept his team neck and neck with the defending Super Bowl champions.

But it would come down to a field goal for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and a missed field goal for the Patriots to get Brady the 19-17 win over his former team.

Brady also became the all-time passing leader, surpassing recently retired quarterback Drew Brees on the list. With the win over the New England Patriots, Tom Brady now has a win against every team in the National Football League, only the fourth player in NFL history to do so.

Brady calls return to Foxborough "surreal"

After the win over the New England Patriots, Tom Brady met with his former teammates on the field and had a brief handshake with former head coach Bill Belichick. Tom Brady also spoke to the media, including NBC's Michelle Tafoya, after the game about what it was like to experience the New England Patriots fan base as a member of the visiting team.

"Pretty surreal, it's an amazing organization they have and so many great guys that have been friends for a long. What a great game. They have a really good football team and made us earn it. We didn't do much in the red (zone). Our guys really fought it out."

Brady also told the media that he was able to speak with a lot of former teammates and coaches before and after the game in private and that he truly cherishes the relationships he was able to make through the years. He also spoke about raising his family in New England and being able to bring them back this weekend.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to 3-1 on the season, atop the NFC South. The New England Patriots fell to 1-3, tied for bottom of the AFC East.

