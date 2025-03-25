“Prime couldn't see me” - Chad Ochocinco jokes about getting the best out of both Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel

Chad Ochocinco had the opportunity to play against some of the best cornerbacks the NFL has seen during his illustrious career. Ochocinco lined up against the likes of Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel during his playing days.

In typical Ochocinco fashion, the former Cincinnati Bengals star believes he was heads and shoulders above Sanders and Samuel on the field. Speaking on his "Nightcap" podcast with Shannon Sharpe on Monday, Ochocinco said the pair of secondary greats couldn't stop him then, and they still can't now.

“Whether you gather step, whether you T-step, whether you bump, whether you play off, whether you play zone, whether you play man. Asante Samuel, Deion, you know they couldn't cover? Me … We could be in the phone booth, we could be in a brown paper bag. Matter of fact, the paper bag could be wet. The paper bag can do it. Prime couldn't see me.

"He couldn't see me with Eric Dickerson’s goggles on. Man don’t play with me. I love both them boys, man. I love both the boys and I love the healthy, and competition, back and forth, the competitive nature never goes anywhere, even when you done playing. I like it. It's a good, healthy discussion. But y'all can't stop me, not then and not now.”

Ochocinco played in the NFL from 2001 to 2012 and had quite a career for himself. During that time, Ochocinco earned two First-Team All-Pro selections and was elected to six Pro Bowls.

Chad Ochocinco and his battles with some of the greatest corners the game has ever seen

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Ochocinco singled out both Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel.

Samuel played in the NFL from 2003 to 2013. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and led the NFL in interceptions in 2006 and 2009. The four-time Pro Bowler has a son who also plays cornerback and was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

As for Sanders, he is a two-time Super Bowl champion himself, and a six-time First-Team All-Pro selection in his Pro Football Hall of Fame career, from 1989 to 2005.

Today, the eight-time Pro Bowler serves as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Ochocinco's battles on the field with these two all-time greats were legendary. And according to his own words, if they lined up against each other today, Ochocinco still thinks he'd get the better of the defenders.

