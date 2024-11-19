"Pro Bowl is dog s**t": NFL faces backlash from fans as Peyton and Eli Manning return as coaches

On Tuesday, the NFL named Peyton and Eli Manning as coaches for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, sparking intense fan backlash and skepticism about the event's relevance and entertainment value.

The Manning brothers will helm the AFC and NFC rosters at Orlando's Camping World Stadium. The event spans January 30 and February 2, 2025, featuring skills competitions and a seven-on-seven flag football match.

Fans launched scathing critiques across social media;

"Pro bowl is dog s**t," one fan said.

Another questioned the event's purpose;

"Does anyone watch this??"

Comments ranged from dismissive to openly hostile, with one user describing it as;

"Waste of time money and resources, they should do away with this game just gets players injured no one watches"

The Pro Bowl has dramatically transformed from its traditional format. Once a showcase of elite NFL talent, it now prioritizes entertainment over competitive play. The league replaced full-contact football with games like dodgeball and flag football.

Another complained;

"These guys are slightly less annoying than the Kelce brothers but still annoying."

"Goes to show this game is a total joke, just stop," another fan added.

Can Peyton and Eli Manning save the Pro Bowl?

Historically, the Pro Bowl was a serious exhibition of the NFL's best players. Previously, players regarded selection as a significant distinction. Concerns about probable injuries during the meaningless game gradually reduced player participation and crowd engagement.

Peyton Manning attempted to generate excitement by responding to the news.

"The Pro Bowl Games are all about having fun. It's always unpredictable, and we get to bring fans into the action," he said.

Eli Manning added his playful jab as he responded to the news.

"I love everything about the Pro Bowl Games. And getting to hear Peyton complain about losing every year makes it even better," Eli said.

Fan voting begins November 25 and runs through December 23. The NFL hopes the Manning brothers' charm will draw audiences to this reimagined All-Star weekend, transforming the event from a traditional football showcase to an entertainment spectacle.

