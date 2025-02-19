Pro Football HOF'er gives major insights about Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL draft and might be one of the first picks overall.

In a QB class that's considered slim and that has him and Miami's Cam Ward pegged as the two best QBs, Sanders' name is expected to be called early, with a chance to take over as a team's franchise QB next season.

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter raved about the type of person and the characteristics Sanders possesses during an appearance on Wednesday on the "Up & Adams Show" with host, Kay Adams.

Carter shared how he was working with AT&T with Sanders before he signed a deal with the company, and that they had the same driver. Carter also spoke about how the driver raved about how Sanders conducted himself.

"I was working for a company, AT&T, that he already has a deal with, and he didn't know that I was going to be getting in the car with his driver right after him, and they've been driving him and his brother around for two days," Carter said.

"He just said his timing coming down every time he called him, he was five minutes early, the way he was preparing his dress, his wardrobe inside the car, the things he talked about with his brother, the seriousness with which he conducted himself like all these things like he was just bragging about Shedeur, and, man, I drove him for two days, and the kid is going to be a great quarterback, like, even if he couldn't play, he's going to be a great human being.

Carter added how happy he was to hear nothing but good things from the driver about Sanders.

"So those are types of things that (are) behind the scenes. But very seldom do we ever hear that, and it's nice to be able to hear that, especially about Shedeur and Prime."

Why Shedeur Sanders should be the first quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders during Utah v Colorado - Source: Getty

This year's QB draft class is considered weaker by most standards. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the two best QBs but there's no clear-cut No. 1 signal-caller. Teams who are looking to draft a QB will likely have a hard team deciding between the two.

Both stand at 6-foot-2 with Ward almost 10 pounds heavier at 222 pounds. They had similar seasons with Sanders going 9-4 with Colorado, throwing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Ward went 10-3 and passed for 4,313 yards, 39 TDs and seven interceptions.

Sanders is viewed as the most accurate passer in this year's draft by many analysts and experts. Whether it's in short, mid or longer situations, His accuracy is his biggest strength and could translate in the NFL.

