"Problem for their offensive line": NFL fans react to Packers ruling out Zach Tom for SNF vs Cowboys

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Zach Tom has been ruled out of the team’s Sunday night matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tom is expected to miss the game after suffering an oblique injury during the Packers’ loss at Cleveland.

He further noted that the 26-year-old will be reassessed ahead of the Packers’ clash with the Cincinnati Bengals when they return from their bye. Different reactions from fans have followed the news of Tom’s unavailability, especially on X.

Scott wrote:

“Losing Zach Tom is a problem for their offensive line.”

Bradley Nees also wrote:

“We just need to decide this on Friday.. NOT SUNDAY. We can’t keep changing things around the O line if we want to get anywhere this year.”

JB commented:

“That’s a massive loss for the Packers. Packers by 50.”

_Pakachi also commented:

“Green Bay’s depth will be tested without Zach Tom, but sitting him against Dallas is smart to avoid risking further injury before the bye week.”

TheGamelineGuru wrote:

“Starting to feel like this game might be closer and more low scoring than expected.”

Echoes-Of Resilience commented:

“Tough loss for Green Bay. Zach Tom is key up front. The bye week comes at a good time for recovery.”

Tom had initially injured his oblique in the Packers’ season opener against Detroit. He was subsequently in doubt for game action and engaged in limited practice. It surprised many to see him in Green Bay’s starting lineup. The Packers’ head coach, Matt LaFleur, has subsequently admitted playing the offensive tackle was a mistake.

Zach Tom avoided further aggravation of injury against Cleveland

Matt LaFleur provided updates on Zach Tom’s injury following the clash with Cleveland. According to the coach, the offensive tackle didn’t complicate his injury despite taking a hit in the Week 3 game against Cleveland. He said:

“I wouldn’t say he further reaggravated. I think it was more or less; it’s always hard to simulate what you’re going to face in a game. You’d have to ask him, but I think that the force of the guy that he’s going against hurt him. He didn’t feel like he could go on.”

Green Bay will be looking to get back to winning ways after the setback at Cleveland. However, the Packers need an improved offensive display to consolidate their solid defense. The Cowboys, on the other hand, need a win after starting the season 1-2.

