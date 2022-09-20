"Protect that guy at all costs" - Shannon Sharpe insists Tom Brady needs to be protected by his teammates like other superstars such as Wayne Gretzky, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is certainly not being protected by the media. His marital issues are being exposed to the world, with his wife Gisele's side of the story being far more widely publicized than his.

Brady's friendship with 45th President of the United States Donald Trump has likely cost him any protection from a large portion of the media. However, Undisputed with Skip and Shannon co-host Shannon Sharpe believes the veteran should still receive protection on the field.

The Buccaneers' offensive line naturally has that job written into their multi-million dollar contracts, but Sharpe believes that the protection needs to come team-wide. Here is the FS1 co-host's edict following the on-field scuffle between the Bucs and Saints this past Sunday:

"I mean, you got to protect the quarterback, and he's like Gretzky, whatever. Whoever the most valuable player is, whatever, the center in hockey or whatever, the pitcher in baseball, whatever that guy is, whether it's Messi or Ronaldo, you want to protect that guy at all costs, because we know, that guy, he really tried to face nobody."

Tom Brady was caught having another sideline freakout

Following the massive on-field brawl that erupted during the Buccaneers-Saints game, Mike Evans was suspended for next week's game against the Packers.

Tom Brady posted a video that had a tongue-in-cheek response to footage of him breaking a tablet during the Fox broadcast. In it, he said:

"Great win to get to 2-0. The ugly ones count too. Sorry for breaking that tablet. I think that's going to be another Twitter meme or something like that. Flying home to Tampa. Get ready for next week. Green Bay coming to town, let's go."

Wildly enough, the last time Tom Brady was caught having a meltdown on the sidelines was against New Orleans in December 2021. The Saints had beaten the Buccaneers 9-0. It marked the first shutout of a Brady-led team since 2006, when the Dolphins knocked off his Patriots in an AFC East divisional duel.

Brady was less friendly in the aftermath of the loss, saying this post-game:

"I don't think we were much good at anything tonight. I wish it was just one thing. It was a lot of things. We have got to do better in every facet of offensive football to score points. We're not going to win scoring no points."

