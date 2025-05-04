"Proud Mommy" - Russell Wilson's wife Ciara and their daughter Sienna get roped in by iconic Chanel for a special campaign

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara Wilson, shared a Mother’s Day campaign with fashion brand Chanel on Instagram on Saturday. She posted a picture of herself and her daughter Sienna in an all-black matching outfit, accessorizing with some silver jewelry, majorly chunky rings and bracelets. Sienna had her dark brown hair in curls, while Ciara rocked straight black hair.

Ciara added a short caption, saying how grateful she was for the moment, calling herself a proud mom.

"Me and my babygirl Sienna for @ChanelOfficial Mother’s Day campaign. So grateful for special moments like this. Proud mommy”

Sienna is Ciara and Russell Wilson’s oldest daughter, who turned eight this year and had a Wicked-themed birthday party. She dressed up as Elphaba from the musical, with green face paint, black clothes, and round glasses. The couple has three other children – a son, Win (four years old), and a daughter, Amora (15 months old). Ciara also has a 10-year-old son, Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

This campaign adds to Ciara Wilson’s long list of fashion and brand work. It also shows her focus on celebrating family moments, both online and in real life.

Ciara dazzles in red at Miami event as Russell Wilson preps for Giants’ QB battle

Russell Wilson and Ciara appeared at the Sports Illustrated Race Weekend party in Miami during the Formula 1 event. At the event, the singer wore a red racer-inspired outfit, while the Giants star kept it low-key in an all-black look. Wilson shared the post from the event via Instagram on May 2.

The couple has been active during the 2025 NFL offseason following the quarterback’s move to the Giants. Having signed a one-year, $10.5M deal with New York in free agency, Wilson is expected to lead a competitive QB group. The team also signed veteran Jameis Winston and selected Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick in this year’s Draft.

Wilson is currently expected to start Week 1. However, both Winston and Dart provide depth if the team makes a change during the season. Training camps are set to begin in the coming weeks.

