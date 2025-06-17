"Proudly never on the pill" - Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush slams hormonal birth control for emotional struggles in women

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, shared something personal on Instagram on Saturday. She reposted a message from a nurse named S. Clovinson.
It explained how being on birth control for a long time could lead to mood swings, stomach problems and heavy periods, even for young women. It also mentioned that this happens because the pill stops ovulation, so the body stops making a hormone called progesterone. Without enough progesterone, some women may feel like they’re going through early menopause, despite being young.
"Proudly never on the pill," Bush wrote. "Synced to the full 🌕 and my cycle is so easy and natural (2 blah days ok) because I never did that to my body.
"I also feel like this is why I'm so happy all the time and never had issues with my hormones 🤷♀️ things that would typically bother others I wouldn't even bat an eye at. Maybe you're not sad / crazy maybe you just need to get off the pill.. 🤷♀️"
Bush also made it clear that she wasn’t trying to give medical advice.
“I’m not a doctor," Bush wrote.
However, the wife of the NFL free agent felt it was important to talk about other options.
Bush is 27 years old, who is a model, entrepreneur and social media influencer. She has been married to Poyer since 2018, and they have a daughter named Aliyah Anne Poyer, born on Dec. 30, 2016.
Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush has jumped into controversy on several occasions
One well-known incident Rachel Bush was involved in was when she strongly spoke out against COVID-19 vaccine rules for NFL fans. She didn’t agree with the rule that said people had to be vaccinated to attend Buffalo Bills games. She called it “unconstitutional” and shared petitions to stop it.
At the time, Jordan Poyer was playing for the Bills.
She’s also gotten attention for her bold opinions on the police and the NFL in January. She praised Florida cops for arresting those who were living in a house they didn’t own.
Bush also said that some NFL players are not serious or focused enough. She compared them to her husband and Josh Allen, who she thinks are more disciplined.
In 2018, she was in the news because of relationship drama. She was accused of sending angry messages to a woman who was reportedly involved with Poyer during a tough time in their marriage.
