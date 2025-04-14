Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua recently met someone who looks a lot like him. In an Instagram story pic posted on April 13, Nacua can be seen standing next to Adam Wexler, who very much looks like the LA Rams star's doppelgänger, in what seems to be a restaurant.

In the photo, Nacua is smiling and making a “hang loose” hand sign, while Adam wears a black jacket and a cap with the letter “P” on it. The 23-year-old hilariously wrote in the caption:

“Twin??”

and,

“Break the internet they said.”

Puka Nacua attempts to "break the internet" by posing with his uncanny doppelgänger (Source: Via IG/@pukaizded)

But while they look similar in general, they are looking a lot different in the picture. The reason for that could be Nacua's glasses.

While Puka is in the NFL, Adam Wexler is a successful businessman. He is the CEO and co-founder of PrizePicks, a popular daily fantasy sports app.

Before that, Wexler created other companies and even worked with the Atlanta Hawks basketball team.

He studied real estate, leadership, and music business at the University of Georgia. Wexler's facial similarities with Nacua, however, have brought him a lot of attention lately.

The 23-year-old NFL star has been on the news after he surprised fans by talking about retiring early.

Puka Nacua has big plans after the NFL

Once he hangs up his cleats, Puka Nacua wants to do something very different, which is playing basketball.

Recently, on Julian Edelman's podcast Games With Names, the 23-year-old claimed that he sees himself retiring from football around 30.

Revealing his plans, he further said how he wants to play basketball in another country.

"I wanna go play overseas basketball," Nacua said. "Like I'm sure I could go to another country that only 25% of the world's ever heard of before, get ownership in the team and I'm going to get 25 shots up a night. I'mma be the coach, I'mma sub my own minutes in, and then I'mma make sure that we're getting ticket sales at the end of it, try to work some actual business.

Nacua has played basketball before. He was on his high school team and did great in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where he scored 16 points and made some exciting dunks.

Last season, he missed some games because of an injury, but he still caught 990 yards in 11 games and did well in the playoffs too. At only 23 years old, he’s already one of the Rams’ most important players.

