Puka Nacua drops eye-opening comment on Rams seeking to trade Cooper Kupp

Puka Nacua has reacted to the Los Angeles Rams seeking to trade star veteran receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp announced on Monday on X that he was informed that the Rams will "immediately" seek to trade him. Nacua, his teammate for the past two seasons, offered his thoughts, making an NBA reference.

"So I thought it was just the NBA trade season," Nacua tweeted.

Kupp has been a staple in the Rams' offense for the past several seasons, winning a Super Bowl with the club in the 2021 season. He and Nacua have been a one-two-punch combination at receiver for the past couple of seasons, as the 23-year-old Nacua made a name for himself after being drafted in the fifth round in 2023.

Cooper Kupp's incredible career run with the Rams

Cooper Kupp was a third-round selection by the Rams in the 2017 NFL draft. Since then, he has been one of the Rams' top offensive stars, breaking out in a ridiculous 2021 season. In that year, Kupp hauled in 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Not only were Kupp's efforts a huge reason why the Rams won the Super Bowl that season, but it was enough to earn him the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. If that wasn't enough, Kupp was also crowned the Super Bowl MVP.

In the years since, while Kupp has still been a vital piece of the Rams' offensive production, his career has been hampered by injuries.

During the 2022 season, Kupp went down in Week 10 with a high ankle sprain that required surgery, landing him on injured reserve.

Kupp's 2023 season started with a spot on injured reserve as well, this time, due to a lingering hamstring injury. He was activated from injured reserve and returned to action in Week 5.

This season, Kupp was again compromised by an ankle injury that saw him miss several weeks yet again. Despite missing time, he finished with over 700 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Now, at the age of 31, the Rams seem to deem it fit to move on from the veteran, likely wanting to get as good a trade haul as possible before he's potentially harmed by even more injury woes.

