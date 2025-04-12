Puka Nacua gets candid on being asked to pay $500,000 to change jersey number

During a Saturday appearance on the “Games with Names” podcast, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua discussed the delay in his jersey number change, which took a full year, despite having filed for it well before the 2024 season.

Nacua revealed that he was originally set to switch from No. 17 to No. 12 last year. However, as a fifth-round pick with a base salary of $915,000 in 2024, he was told the cost of the change would be $500,000.

“I was already planning to switch to 12,” Nacua said (timestamp - 1:19). “So, you know, you got to file the paperwork and stuff like that. They got to buy your jerseys and stuff like that. … I'm like, I think you forgot when I got drafted. I was like, I don't got that type of money… So, you fill out the paperwork, and had to wait a whole year.”

The No. 12 carries personal significance for the 23-year-old. He wore it in high school and college, and it’s a number shared by his siblings. As revealed on the podcast, he filed the paperwork for the switch back in 2024, long before Davante Adams joined the Rams. Because of that, Adams was able to take over No. 17 without needing to compensate Nacua.

The Rams signed the veteran wide receiver to a two-year, $44M deal this offseason after releasing Cooper Kupp. While Adams’ arrival may shift the team’s wide receiver hierarchy, Nacua remains a key part of the offense.

Despite missing five games due to a PCL sprain in 2024, the wide receiver returned midseason and produced multiple strong performances, including a 162-yard, two-touchdown game against the Bills in December.

The number change is now official for 2025, and while Nacua looked comfortable wearing No. 17, No. 12 represents a deeper connection for him, earned without having to spend half of his 2024 salary.

Puka Nacua focusing on short-area quickness heading into third NFL season

Puka Nacua is coming off back-to-back productive years in Los Angeles, including 990 receiving yards in 11 games in 2024. Still, the Rams wideout is emphasizing improvement in one key area in his third year.

On Saturday’s episode of the “Games with Names” podcast, the BYU product told Julian Edelman he’s working closely with Cooper Kupp on his short-area quickness — a focus that directly impacts his route-running and ability to separate from defenders. According to the young WR, they’ve structured specific training sessions to simulate in-game movements in confined spaces.

“My short-area quickness is definitely something we’ve been working (on) with Coop,” Nacua said. “We’ve got the cones, these are your cut-off marks, quick feet, or it’s working a one-two release, get skinny… it can only work in this area.”

Nacua explained that improved quickness at the line and at the top of his routes allows him to gain separation more consistently, helping create easier throws for Matthew Stafford.

Despite early success in the league, he continues to identify detailed aspects of his game to refine heading into Year 3.

