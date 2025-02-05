Puka Nacua has hilarious take on Matthew Stafford's future with Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua could be without both Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford next season.

With Stafford aging, his future as the Rams' franchise quarterback is up in the air, as he is unsure if he will return to the team for another season, and the Rams aren't fully committed to sticking with him as their franchise guy. There's even been rumors that Stafford could get traded this off-season.

On Wednesday's edition of the Up & Adams Show, Nacua and Kay Adams spoke about the rumors of Kupp and Stafford potentially being traded/not on the Rams next season.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adams said she couldn't picture the Rams without Stafford and Kupp, saying Nacua has some work to do to try and keep them all together.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nacua responded comically, saying:

"I think if you just keep putting it out there that Matthew is still part of the Rams and that everybody's just seeing the media, like, 'Oh, Matthew's still part of the Rams,' they won't even think anything about it. They're like, 'Oh, no one wants to sign him because he's already with the Rams.' I think that's how we should do it. You can play a big part in this."

Expand Tweet

Puka Nacua opens up about team's plan to trade 'mentor' Cooper Kupp this offseason

Puka Nacua, left, Cooper Kupp, right, during Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

Matthew Stafford isn't the only Los Angeles Rams star who could possibly be not on the Rams next season.

Earlier this week, wide receiver Cooper Kupp shared a message on social media announcing the team's plans to trade him this offseason.

Speaking to Fox Sports Radio during Super Bowl media week, Nacua expressed how grateful he was to share the field with Kupp.

"I have, we’ve had some conversations," Nacua said. "Cooper reached out to us before the news broke. I just feel like I’m so blessed, and I just love that guy. Cooper Kupp, from the moment I walked into the Rams facility, he’s been the leader and the mentor that I’ve needed in my career, and also in my life.

"To be able to see him be a father in the offseason, and the husband that he is, he’s been such a cool thing to watch. I freakin’ love that guy, I’m going to miss being able to play with him.”

Nacua has emerged as Los Angeles' No. 1 wide receiver the last two seasons, with Kupp's production slightly down before Nacua's arrival.

Puka Nacua will most likely be without his sidekick next season and could be without the quarterback he started his career with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.