Puka Nacua injury update: Latest on Rams WR for Fantasy Football Week 12

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua is dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of Week 12.

Nacua had a solid game in Week 11 as he recorded five passes for 70 yards and a touchdown but ended the game with a shoulder injury. So what is his status for Week 12?

Puka Nacua injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Puka Nacua injury update

Considering trading for Puka Nacua? Fire up our Trade Analzyer to get a fair deal

Puka Nacua is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury after suffering a minor injury on Sunday.

Nacua has been a big surprise this season. The rookie wide receiver has been a big asset to the Rams' offense, especially when Cooper Kupp was on the IR to begin the season.

However, Nacua has dealt with some injuries all season, and before Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, he was dealing with a knee injury, which had Sean McVay worried.

“He's just banged up. You could see he was a little bit limited in terms of just some of his overall movement against Green Bay and just the style at which he plays. I'll be interested to see if he's ever truly back full speed, not full speed, but feeling like you don't have to be cognizant of taking care of him to get him to game day feeling as good as possible. So that's kind of the thought process there.”

Despite being banged up, Nacua was able to play through the knee injury but now has a shoulder injury as well.

What happened to Puka Nacua?

Puka Nacua suffered his shoulder injury when he drew a pass interference penalty against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nacua was able to finish the game though despite injuring his shoulder in the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 win on Sunday.

On Monday, Sean McVay said about Nacua:

"He had his shoulder banged up a little bit on the one PI that he drew. He’ll be day-to-day."

When will Puka Nacua return?

Puka Nacua hasn't been ruled out for the Rams' Week 12 game on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Given that Nacua was able to finish the game against the Seattle Seahawks, it likely is a good sign that the rookie receiver will be able to play on Sunday.

Along with Nacua, receiver Cooper Kupp is also listed as day-to-day with an injury but is expected to play in Week 12.

This season, Nacua has caught 69 passes for 897 yards and three touchdowns.

D'Andre Swift or Isiah Pacheco in Week 11? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for the right call on MNF