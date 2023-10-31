Puka Nacua injury update: Latest on Rams WR for Week 9 Fantasy Football

Ahead of Week 9, many Los Angeles Rams players—including quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua—are injury concerns.

With his exploits this season, Nacua has captured the interest of NFL fans. He will hope tto maintain the upward trend in the second half of the campaign.

However, coach Sean McVay gave a status report on Nacua on Monday, revealing that the rookie receiver has some inflammation in his knee, so the team will be cautious with him during practice in the next few days.

"Puka is a competitor, although he had some knee swelling. We'll probably be smart with him on Wednesday given his physical playing style," McVay stated.

The Rams lost their most recent game against the Dallas Cowboys, 43-20, where Nacua caught three of his seven targets for 43 yards.

Nacua may be limited in practice on Wednesday in light of Sean McVay's remarks, but there's currently no indication that he will sit out or play in the Rams' Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

What happened to Puka Nacua?

Wide receiver Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams suffered many hard knocks from Dallas Cowboys defenders in Week 8.

That perhaps contributed to the minor injuries he has already sustained throughout his amazing season.

The rookie may miss some practice this week due to knee swelling, according to Sean McVay's statement on Monday.

The ascent of Nacua has been one of the most significant narratives of this NFL season. While WR Cooper Kupp was recovering from a hamstring injury, the 22-year-old receiver was essential to his team's offensive performance.

He has caught 61 passes from 89 targets this season, scoring two touchdowns. If the Rams lose him to injury, it will be a major loss.

When will Puka Nacua return?

Puka Nacua's swollen knee is not expected to be a major concern.

However, all eyes will be on the Los Angeles Rams injury reports this week to find out the wide receiver's condition before the team plays the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

On the basis of coach Sean McVay's remarks, Nacua should recover from the injury in time for next week.

