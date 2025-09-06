  • home icon
Puka Nacua’s GF Hallie Aiono drops 1-word message while showing off baby bump in aesthetic maternity pic

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 06, 2025 11:12 GMT
Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono
Puka Nacua’s GF Hallie Aiono (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@hallieaiono)

Puka Nacua's pregnant girlfriend, Hallie Aiona, shared a glimpse of her baby bump as her due date nears. She is expecting her first child with the NFL star and has been updating fans with her journey on Instagram since announcing her pregnancy in May.

On Thursday, she shared an aesthetic picture flaunting her baby bump. She posted an upside-down snap of herself with a one-word caption:

"Peace," Aiona wrote.
Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono drops a message while showing off baby bump
Puka Nacua’s GF Hallie Aiono drops a message while showing off baby bump/@hallieaiono

Aiona closed her eyes in the snap and wore a comfortable outfit. She styled a white T-shirt with blue denim.

Last month, she shared a story on her Instagram providing an update on her due date. She posted a picture of herself from her beachside vacation, flaunting her bump, and wrote in the caption:

"Start the 10-week countdown for boy."

Aiona already revealed in her pregnancy announcement post on May 12 that she is expecting a baby boy. She posted several snaps with a long caption.

"You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid. I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of “why’s” in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my “why”. I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy," she wrote.
The last slide included a video with Nacua in which the NFL star revealed the gender of the baby and kissed her. However, things have since taken a turn between the couple.

In July, as reported by TMZ Sports, Hallie Aiona filed a case in court asking for confirmation of the baby’s father. She also asked for the "reasonable expenses" for her baby, along with sole physical custody.

Puka Nacua’s girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, captures a special moment with her unborn baby

In an Instagram story on Friday, Puka Nacua's girlfriend, Hallie Aiona, shared a video of her baby bump, showing the movement of the baby. She wrote a sweet caption along with the video:

"I love our mornings playing with boy," she wrote.
Puka Nacua's pregnant girlfriend shares sweet moment playing with baby boy
Puka Nacua's pregnant girlfriend shares sweet moment playing with baby boy/@hallieaiono

Meanwhile, Nacua is looking forward to playing his third NFL season with the Los Angeles Rams. In the preseason outings, the Rams won games against the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, they lost their third preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. The NFL team is scheduled to start the new season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 8.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Neha
